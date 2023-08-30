Several attendees at the August Côte St. Luc council meeting turned up to protest a change in the city's Youth (adult) minor hockey schedule, moved from Saturday to Sunday evening.
Ben Matlin pointed out to that he has played in the league for the past 17 years and ran the 37-year-old league for the past 10 years.
"We have a rich tradition, and great relations with the city and its employees," Matlin said. "The changes in the schedule are very problematic for our league because we were informed of this change in the middle of July, about six weeks before the start of our season and had no opportunity to find alternative suitable ice times to replace what we were losing. We had no choice but to accept the city's proposed ice times, which has severely impacted our registration numbers and interest in our league due to the change of date, and games ending at midnight on Sunday nights."
Matlin added that the youth ice time was given to CSL minor hockey, "which doesn't want the ice time due to the demographics of their program.
"There's a significant portion of minor hockey's player base that are religious Jews and unable to play or practice on Saturday afternoons from 1 to 5 p.m.... As a CSL taxpaying resident in this city, I don't feel this is a proper allocation of resources."
CSL previously responded to this issue in a "primer" posted on their Facebook page, emphasizing that the 2023-2024 schedule for associations, groups, leagues, and the public is final and will not be revised.
"Before making these changes, the city met with all the groups using the ice, and gathered information about how many people participate," the posting says. "The changes we made to the schedule are relatively minor. The number of hours for the groups that rent space is identical to 2022–2023. The only difference are some time slots. We made these minor changes to maximize use of the ice in a way that benefits the most people."
Several people responded to the posting.
Lee Wise wrote, "your comments about taking into account the greatest number of people affected seems a bit illogical. There are nine times as many CSL residents in hockey and yet ice time allocated is 1.67 times. How does that take into account the needs of the greatest amount of residents? And figure skating is 50 percent non residents so again, how is that taking into account the needs of the many? The math here really seems illogical based on your own stats provided."
CSL responded that the Minor Hockey kids league "asked for more ice time because the number of kids participating increased.
"The City found a way to accommodate that need without reducing the number of hours of the Youth Hockey (adults league). We simply moved the adults from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening. That's the entire story. More kids get to play hockey, adults continue to get to play hockey, and the figure skating club (and its learn to skate program) are also able to do their thing."
