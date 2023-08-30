The City of Côte St. Luc will be holding a public consultation regarding the issue of synagogues in residential homes 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the CSL city hall council chamber.
"There's more than four potentially legalized synagogues that may arise out of this consultation process," Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told The Suburban. "There's four zones where it's felt by the neighbours, based on discussions we've had with people who live in those areas, that the synagogues are well integrated. If they're well integrated, there's a potential they will be legalized." Each of the synagogues will have to apply to be legalized.
Brownstein added that each of the four zones has one synagogue in a home. The zones are on Parkhaven, Baily next to Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem Synagogue, Léger and Heywood.
"So if they pass through the consultation process, it would mean there would not be allowed more than that one, so it would be illegal to open up a new synagogue in a residential zone that's been approved to allow one if one already exists. It's a way of ensuring that there's no more." The residential synagogue situation on Eldridge, which is not in one of the four zones, will have to be worked out councillors Dida Berku said.
She added that the synagogues that are legalized would have to "do proper safety and security upgrades.
"This consultation is after a long, long process."
Councillor Lior Azerad thanked council and city staff for going "above and beyond to improve the dialogue on this issue and having made very large efforts to understand the needs of all the different communities in the city;" rabbis and community leaders that "stepped up to engage and facilitate this first step in a long process" and residents "that took the time to meet with city staff, that have called, texted or emailed me to share their thoughts and insights.
"From countless meetings and conversations with residents, through communication, education, and clarifications, many fallacies about the Orthodox community, these synagogues and study halls have been debunked. Although it is always heartbreaking to face the discrimination and sometimes even hatred displayed against religious residents in our city, we have come a very long way from where we started a couple of years ago and this work is an example of how residents can learn from each other’s differences, appreciate them, disagree but still respect them, and find ways to compromise and be good neighbours to one another."
Azerad added that "we are on the right path with four synagogues in the process of becoming conforming, leaving two establishments that combined serve the needs of over 150 families still to be looked at.
"We will continue to address the concerns with these institutions going forward and as the Mayor has repeatedly stated, we will work with all the establishments to ensure a smooth transition regardless of the path. This bylaw is an important first step in bringing all residents of the CSL community together. To begin the road map in ensuring that the evolution and growth of the city is a good fit for all."
