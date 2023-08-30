The City of Côte St. Luc will be holding a public consultation regarding the issue of synagogues in residential homes 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the CSL city hall council chamber.
"There's more than four potentially legalized synagogues that may arise out of this consultation process," Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told The Suburban. "There's four zones where it's felt by the neighbours, based on discussions we've had with people who live in those areas, that the synagogues are well integrated. If they're well integrated, there's a potential they will be legalized." Each of the synagogues will have to apply to be legalized.
Brownstein added that each of the four zones has one synagogue in a home. The zones are on Parkhaven, Baily next to Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem Synagogue, Léger and Heywood.
"So if they pass through the consultation process, it would mean there would not be allowed more than that one, so it would be illegal to open up a new synagogue in a residential zone that's been approved to allow one if one already exists. It's a way of ensuring that there's no more."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.