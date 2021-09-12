Reprieve for community centre project?

There is a move to save the recently cancelled community centre project in NDG.
The much-anticipated center slated for Rosedale Avenue adjacent to École Les-enfants-du-monde had been suspended last month, after the Centre de services scolaire de Montréal (CSSDM) put out a tender for the project, resulting in only one bid that exceeded the planned $4.5 million budget by $1.5 million.
The borough of Côte des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grâce had come to an agreement with the CSSDM over the expansion of its school, which would include a 575-square-metre community facility, as reported in The Suburban in March.
The planned center in Loyola was considered a big win for the west-end, which will soon see itself deprived of space when the city’s lease on the Walkley centre space on Côte Saint-Luc Road comes to an end in September 2023. There was no official announcement from the borough about the shelved project, but parents of students at the school received a letter explaining that the project would be redesigned and retendered next year.
The plan was for the CSSDM to build the facility as part of its school, and rent the space to the city beginning July 1, 2022 for a 40-year period, for $1,935,697, with two five-year options to renew. The borough counts 11 community centres in municipal or private buildings. Western NDG counts only the Walkley and Westhaven centres in rented spaces never meant for such vocations, which are limited in what they can offer. It also contains neighbourhoods with the highest proportion of households with children.
Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery wants to restart the project, which includes an independent entrance on Rosedale, reception and administrative office, gym and locker rooms, storage, elevator access, multipurpose rooms, rest area and kitchenette.
She wants to use $1.5 million from the borough’s $7.5 million surplus to make the centre a reality, boosting the borough’s portion of the total costs to $6.5 million. It’s not the perfect situation she agrees, given that there are not enough opportunities for both Loyola and Walkley communities to each have a space. “Still, this is something that's very much needed, especially in the northwest portion of CDN-NDG. It's so important to have a place for kids. Recreation after school is vital for physical and mental health, we know this.”
“The borough's return on investment was validated given that even if other opportunities arose, it would be impossible to build community space while having access to a double gymnasium for the same budget” reads the motion to rejoin the project.
Council will hear a proposal tomorrow night to add $1.5 million to the budget envelope and move forward with the CSSDM to re-tender the project. Montgomery anticipates support for what she calls a very necessary resource for borough youth and families. “I don't see how anyone can vote against this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.