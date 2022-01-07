While the province’s pot and alcohol operations remain in full swing, in the midst of one of the most severe housing crises in recent Montreal history, with renovictions at a high, Quebec’s Tribunal administratif du logement is suspending in-person information services in its offices “Due to the evolving situation relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
That means landlords and tenants must consult services offered at www.tal.gouv.qc.ca or contact the Tribunal via the telephone information service to get information on their rights and obligations, find out the status of their case or obtain assistance in drafting a request. An in-person appointment with an information officer can be obtained on request however, “when exceptional circumstances warrant.”
The TAL says the measure is temporary and part of the Tribunal's “continued efforts to limit the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and to ensure a safe environment for members and employees of the Tribunal as well as all of its clients.”
For more information visit: www.tal.gouv.qc.ca/en
