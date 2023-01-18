The Tribunal Administratif du Logement rental tribunal rejected a landlord’s request to postpone rent adjustment hearing in four cases in early November because it was taking place on a Jewish high holiday. The TAL ruled the request was not done correctly.
The holiday in question is not identified.
The hearings took place, and the tenants, who were on hand for each hearing, said they received no communication from the landlord (9413 6769 Québec Inc) requesting a postponement nor was their consent sought for a new date. However, they did receive a communication from the TAL that the landlord did request the postponement, but tenants appeared in case the tribunal rejected the landlord’s request. Tenants had arranged to be absent from work on the date of the hearing.
The TAL pointed out that Sections 28 and 29 of the Regulation respecting procedure before the Régie du logement says “a party wishing to have the hearing postponed to a date after the date determined in the notice of hearing must provide the Régie with the consent of the other party. At the hearing, the commissioner may, ex officio or at the written or verbal request of a party, postpone or adjourn the hearing to a later date.”
As well, “the postponement is not automatically granted and, according to the Honourable Justice Martland of the Supreme Court of Canada, it is up to the Tribunal to assess whether the reasons in support of the request for postponement are sufficient to justify a postponement of the hearing or an adjournment.”
The TAL also mentioned that the tribunal “must exercise its discretion and exercise it correctly. The discretion shown also takes into account the rights of the tenant to be heard.”
The TAL judgment says the landlord never informed the tribunal of his dates of non-availability ahead of time, and could have sent a representative on the hearing date in question, such as a building manager.
“Waiting to receive a hearing date and then requesting a postponement does not allow the Tribunal to make the best use of its available resources and hearing time while citizens are waiting for their hearing date.”
The judgment added that if the landlord had sought the consent of the tenants to postpone the hearing, this “could have allowed the TAL to have the hearing time reserved for the file of the landlord to allow other parties to proceed before the Tribunal.
“The Court finds a lack of diligence on the part of the landlord when the Court had reserved hearing time for it.”
As a result, the TAL rejected the postponement and the rent adjustments.
