Rent registry surpasses 22,000 entries

The Citizens rent registry (monloyer.com) has hit a milestone, with some 22,565 rents registered on the open, public and anonymous platform that allows residents to publish the price of their monthly rent.
With an unprecedented housing crisis and the cost of homeownership far out of reach for so many Quebecers, the quick, easy access to a resource that lists current rents is invaluable, and aims to preserve affordability of rental housing, something many Montrealers fear is disappearing, and fast.
If you know what the previous tenant paid it gives you a better sense of what you should be paying and can ensure Quebec increase laws are being respected. In Quebec, lessors must give the new tenant a written notice indicating the lowest rent paid during the 12 months preceding the beginning of the lease during that period (in section G). There are exceptions, for example, low-income housing or in a new building. If that information is missing, you have a limited amount of time to challenge the rent, so advocates stress the need to go over your lease section by section.
Long gone are the days when people would leave a copy of their lease in a discreet place in the home for the next tenant. If it's not in your lease when you sign it, say advocates, ask for it to be entered in front of you. Barring that, check out the rent registry.
Launched in June 2021, the registry received funding from a CMHC program, and is operated by non-profit organization La Base. The registry allows you to go on the site, click an address and see the last rent paid. Like the popular Waze travel app, the more people that use it, the more accurate and beneficial it can be for everybody.
The site is growing by hundreds of rents daily across Quebec. “It means that Quebecers are mobilizing and sending a clear message: we refuse to live in an endless housing crisis” says the group, adding that when you share your rent information with those around you, you allow thousands of tenants to know the rent history of their homes and can help fight against abusive and illegal increases.
A national, official rent registry has been bandied about in Quebec for years, but in 2021 was officially rejected by Quebec’s former Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Andrée Laforest, earning strong denouncements from tenants’ associations, housing committees and advocates. The Regroupement des committees logement et associations de tenantes du Québec (RCLALQ) studied more than 57,000 rental listings on Kijiji in June of that year, revealing that the average price of rental housing had increased by 8% in one year in Montreal and 12% in Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivières, much higher than annual percentage increases established by the Administrative Housing Tribunal (TAL) and demonstrating that mechanisms to control rents are not working.
The Quebec government said they examined the concept but pegged setup costs at a whopping $50 million, insisting a registry brings little benefit since rent paid by previous occupants is already in the lease (or should be), and a national register would not provide any additional rights to tenants and lessors.
Visit the registry at: https://monloyer.quebec/
Learn more about tenants’ rights visit https://www.tal.gouv.qc.ca/en
