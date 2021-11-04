The federal government intends to announce Friday that it will maintain the tradition of lowering the flags on federal buildings on Remembrance Day according to a CTV News source .
It will raise, and then lower Canadian flags on federal buildings as well as the Peace Tower. Since May the flags have been lowered to half-mast following the first discoveries of unmarked graves at a former residential school.
What should happen with the flags after Remembrance Day may also be announced Friday.
The Canadian government confirmed Tuesday that discussions are taking place concerning Indigenous communities across the country and talks about how to raise the flags ahead of the nation-wide ceremonies are in progress.
“There is an understanding of how important it is to be able to lower the flags on Remembrance Day to mark our veterans, to mark people, including Indigenous peoples, who've stepped up to fight for Canadian values and paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Trudeau said .
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said, “I think that we need to return to normal with the flag as soon as possible, and recommit to the calls to action that will actually show Indigenous peoples that we're committed to the long-term well being of all Canadians."
