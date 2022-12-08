A memorial service was held last Tuesday inside the Mount-Royal Chalet to remember the 14 women killed in the École Polytechnique shooting on its 33rd anniversary. Survivors and families of the victims were present as the victims' names were read aloud. Several dignitaries spoke including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier François Legault and Mayor Valérie Plante. At 5:10pm to coincide with the time the first shots were fired, attendees placed white roses on a podium as 14 beams of light were cast in the sky from the Belvédère Kondiaronk.
The École Polytechnique shooting occurred on December 6th, 1989 when a man fuelled by antifeminist views entered the school and began firing on students. Fourteen women were murdered and 13 were injured.
Prime Minister Trudeau said, “We are here again as we are every year, gathered to remember the 14 young women — 14 brilliant young women — who were killed simply because they were women.” Trudeau continued by expressing that there is still much work to be done to counter gender-based violence.
Mayor Plante acknowledged the importance of the ceremony, saying “There are a lot of citizens that are here tonight because we need to be together so we can remember what happened.” Planet also thanked those who came to the ceremony despite the difficult weather conditions.
The president of the school, Maud Cohen, discussed the significance of remembering what happened. “It’s important to remember ... and it’s important to fight against violence against women just because they are women.”
All in attendance wore white ribbons to spark awareness about violence against women and girls. The flags outside of Polytechnique’s main building were lowered to half-mast and remained so for the day.
The women killed in the anti-feminist attack were Genevieve Bergeron, Helene Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, Maryse Laganiere, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michele Richard, Annie St-Arneault and Annie Turcotte.
