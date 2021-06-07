On June 3rd, the Réseau Express Metropolitan (REM) announced updates on its progress. The 3,000 employees of REM’s light-rail metro project are preparing for their busiest work season this summer.
One update is the South Shore’s branch of REM expected to be open in 2022. The link between Brossard and downtown Montreal is something employees will be working hard to ensure. Among the 23 stations being constructed, the South Shore branch is one of 3 that are nearing completion.
There have been setbacks related to the pandemic — CDPQ Infra has spent $200 million to deal with those matters. But the good news for future commuters is that fare rates will remain the same.
Additionally, the REM has initiated over 200 hours of tests of the automated trains. The whole project is set to be complete by the end of 2024.
