REM delays announced

Some new challenges, including the discovery of explosives have forced the CDPQ Infra to delay openings for some REM stations by rescheduling the trial and testing stages of the project. The REM was initially supposed to open in 5 phases: the South Shore portion in fall 2022; the central segment in fall 2023; the West Island segments in spring 2024; the North Shore segment in fall 2024; and lastly the airport portion in late 2024.
Today, the commissioning schedule has been re-organized into 3 phases: South Shore branch (Brossard-Central station, excluding Griffintown-Bernard-Landry station) maintained for fall 2022; Downtown, North Shore and West Island branches: simultaneously for late 2024; YUL-Aéroport-Montréal-Trudeau branch: “We are working with Aéroports de Montréal to align and optimize the new schedule, and to be able to confirm that this REM branch will be commissioned this fall.”
The change is necessary due to circumstances surrounding the modernization of a 5.2-km stretch of the Mount Royal Tunnel, which continue to affect operations, reads a CDPQ Infra release, namely, “the discovery of explosives left behind from the tunnel’s construction over 100 years ago, which has disrupted all of the work methods used” and generally degraded conditions of the central wall of the tunnel’s arch where it runs beneath McGill College Avenue. Add to this the impacts of COVID-19 labour and supply chain issues over the last two-plus years and “it is not possible to begin the required tests in the tunnel before summer 2024. These tests are critical to a safe commissioning. “
The network’s opening is dependent on whether these tests succeed. The South Shore maintenance centre will not be able to perform its scheduled tests since the Mount Royal Tunnel will still be under construction, so the teams had to think of another solution for deploying its next test phases.
“Despite the many challenges, everyone fully mobilized to advance the work as quickly as possible. Approximately 90% of the drilling and excavation work has been completed. The reconstruction and repair work on the double arch is well underway and will be finished this summer, and the central wall is also progressing rapidly—all while ensuring everyone’s safety at every step” said Jean-Philippe Pelletier, director of the Deux-Montagnes sector.
The unforeseen events in the tunnel have forced the builders to develop a solution for redeploying the tests and commissioning sequence. “With the redeployment of the ‘North-South Plan’ sequence, the project schedule has been optimized and the North and West segments will stay on track for their commissioning in 2024, with the tunnel issue considered” said REM Project vice-president Denis Rivard.
The solution is a “North-South Plan” that completely rethinks how the tests are deployed and will reverse the dynamic testing sequence to stay on track for the 2024 opening of the North and West segments. Tests and trials will be deployed from the Saint-Eustache maintenance centre instead of the one in Brossard, and the Mount Royal Tunnel will be isolated form the testing to ensure that once the work and testing is done, the entire network will be ready and commissioned by late 2024.
The cars and systems tested for the pre-commissioning test phases will be launched from the Saint-Eustache maintenance centre; instead of starting from the South Shore and gradually working northwards, the tests will begin from the North Shore, avoiding the Mount Royal issue and preventing delays to vital testing on the rest of the network.
Discussions are underway with the ARTM and Mobility Montréal to maintain the transitional measures put in place to address the complete closure of the exo Deux-Montagnes line and the disruptions to the exo Mascouche line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.