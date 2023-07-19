Registers in two zones will be open on one day sometime before Aug. 24 to enable Côte St. Luc residents living near the proposed Les Jardins Westminster 12-storey high-end rental project to call for an area referendum.
Should a sufficient amount of signatures (41 from Zone RU-42, 43 from Zone RU-43) be received on the register, which must be signed in person at city hall, the city must hold a referendum or withdraw the bylaw. The project is located at Westminster Avenue and Mackle Road — the area is already zoned for a six-storey building.
An application process took place with a deadline of June 29, in which signatures from 12 eligible people from each area zone were needed to prompt a register. Before the application process, area residents opposed to the project collected numerous names on a petition.
The council is split on the proposed mixed-use commercial-high-end rental residential project — a final version of the zoning bylaw was approved at the July council meeting 5-3 with councillors Andee Shuster, Dida Berku and Steven Erdelyi opposed, as they were in past votes. They say the project is too big, too close to the CP railyards and that the current six-storey zoning is more appropriate.
During the July 10 council meeting, District 5 councillor Mitch Kujavsky said that on the application submitted by June 29 “there were a total of 54 signatures for each of the zones RU-42 and RU-43, so both those zones were successful in opening a register. You adopt the bylaw first and then you open the register.”
Kujavsky said the signatures represented 18 percent of the electorate in the area.
The details regarding the upcoming register will be published by the city in an upcoming issue of The Suburban, as well as on the Engage section of the city’s website, cotesaintluc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.