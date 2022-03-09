Rabbi Nochum Ehrentreu, the Chief Rabbi of the city of Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, spoke to the Montreal community Sunday March 6 about what he has seen and heard during the ongoing conflict with Russia and how he got out. Zaporizhzhia is where Russian and Ukrainian forces battled at Europe's largest nuclear plant last week.
The Rabbi, born in Israel and a graduate of Montreal’s Rabbinical College of Canada, escaped from Ukraine in a harrowing crossing into Poland by train after his wife and seven children left, and was interviewed by The Suburban's Editor-In-Chief Beryl Wajsman, who was joined by Rabbi Abraham Cohen, who directs the Chaya Mushka Seminary/Ben Weider Educational Centre.The event was a presentation of the Ben Weider Memorial Lecture Series.
"Since 2014, there were always issues between Russia and Ukraine," the Rabbi said. "But we couldn't imagine in my life that there would be a real war in 2022. We were awakened at 4:30 in the morning some twelve days ago by the bombing, and it continued on and on. That was the beginning, but we couldn't imagine how quick this was going to go." Asked by Wajsman if the bombing was air or artillery Ehrentreu replied that it was mostly artillery but also some air. Many people, Jews and non-Jews, were able to take shelter in the basement of his synagogue.
"I let them in and I was praying to Hashem that everything would be okay... We're all human and we have to help each other and there was no question but to help as many people as we could."
Rabbi Ehrentreu also said he was surprised at how the war has proceeded. "Everyone said, 48 hours and the game will be over, and there won't be any more Ukraine. It's more than a week, and they're fighting and fighting and fighting."
The Rabbi also had a close call with Ukrainian militia a week ago Sunday, when he went to get food for those sheltering at his synagogue. "When people came to the shelter, we gave them Kosher food. I took my car to get supplies, and it took a few hours and it became dark, and when I went back, I was ordered to stop at a roadblock checkpoint and told to get out of the car. There was shooting going on, and one of the Ukrainians in the back was screaming, 'you should kill him because he looks like a Chechnyan.' Somebody thought I looked like a Chechnyan because I have a beard.
"I was alone. I was very afraid, I started to scream and to pray. One miracle was that I had my Israeli passport and Ukrainian green card with me. I put that out on the floor, and somebody saw it and somebody said 'don't shoot him.' He may be an Israeli. They took me to an in an Army Jeep, told me not to move and said 'if you're a good boy, we'll give you over to the investigators.' They asked me questions, and a man came in who I knew, and he said 'Rabbi, what are you doing here?'"
The Rabbi added that he could not imagine the situation would deteriorate to the extent that he and his family would have to leave the country where he has served the Jewish community for more than 20 years.
"I knew my family had to leave when the war was getting much more active. When I left, they put thousands of people on one train. On a train built for 2000 there were 10,000. I was sitting like a sardine on the trip to Lvov for 24 hours. There were even people seated in the bathrooms. When we came to Lvov, there were thousands of refugees there. Our city is now closed, you can't go in or out."
The Rabbi said he was told by friends that the Russians in Mariopol where fighting continues unabated shot at buses carrying refugees,"for no reason." He has also heard that the Russian army is burning the bodies of its own Russian war dead. "There are no rules with this war. The world should know what's going on."
But the Rabbi added that the Jewish community has not felt threatened by either side. "As a community, we feel everyone should love one another, but we never mix into the politics." But in general, "we ask all the communities to pray, because we really need a lot of miracles.... Nobody knows what's going to happen tomorrow."
When Wajsman asked if he will ever return to Ukraine, the Rabbi replied, "if it's a place where there will be no danger for me and my wife and children."
Rabbi Cohen said the Montreal community can help the Zaporizhzhia Chabad community conduct their ongoing life saving efforts by making a tax deductible donation via theseminary.ca/ukraine.
