Ensemble Montréal Is calling for reform of the city’s Home Purchase Assistance Program (HPAP) which they say may favour affluent and foreign buyers to the cost of Montreal taxpayers.
Official Opposition leader Aref Salem and Tétreaultville city councilor Julien Hénault-Ratelle held a press conference Tuesday demanding stricter criteria and more rigorous verifications to ensure that subsidies are distributed to middle-class Montrealers. Currently, the program does not establish a maximum eligible income, meaning even highly affluent households can benefit from the HPAP.
Ensemble Montréal is asking the Plante administration to draw inspiration from the CMHC’s First-Time Home Buyer Incentive, which establishes a maximum eligible income to access its subsidies. Moreover, the HPAP’s current conditions allow foreign buyers and Canadians from other provinces to receive subsidies that are paid for by Montrealers via the HPAP.
There is a grey area for experienced and wealthy purchasers from other provinces or countries says Hénault-Ratelle. “The administration describes this issue as anecdotal without having a complete picture since it does not account for the income of buyers. In the midst of a housing crisis, public decision-makers must give a financial boost to Montrealers who really need it to access home ownership."
Currently, the city of Montreal grants subsidies to everyone, even to well-heeled buyers for whom the housing affordability crisis is not an issue says Salem. “The goal of this program should be to retain families in the city and to facilitate access to property for middle-class Montrealers, for whom the dream of homeownership is in peril.”
The opposition says sums which will no longer benefit highly affluent and foreign buyers should go towards a new category within the scope of the program: to award larger sums to single-parent households, which represent 1 in 10 families and on average earn $12,350 less per year. The city should also take a sliding scale approach to assisting households, they say, so lower-income earners receive higher amounts.
“Not only is access to the program far too wide, but keeping an eye on the subsidies it awards is also a major issue” reads a statement. “Between 2018 and 2020, only 265 households were inspected. Additionally, no audits have been performed on properties which took advantage of the program in 2021 and 2022.” Their motion to city council says a sample of audits shows 12% of recipients are not in compliance with the program after receiving the subsidy.
The opposition wants the maximum time allowed for inspections to be increased from 5 to 7 years, as done by Revenu Québec for tax audits. “Finally, in the interest of transparency, a list of the prices of the properties that have received a subsidy should be kept up to date on the City’s Open Data Portal. It is possible to infer the minimum possible salaries of those benefiting from the program from such data.”
