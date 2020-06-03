Reed Scowen passes away at 88

Reed Scowen, the former NDG MNA and an anglophone rights defender, passed away May 28 at the age of 88 — he would have turned 89 on June 13.
Scowen was born in Sherbrooke, and attended Harvard University and the London School of Economics. He was the longtime president of Perkins, a paper company.
In the 1970s, at the federal level, he was Executive Director of the Price Control Program and the Task Force on Canadian Unity. Scowen was elected as the MNA for NDG from 1978 to 1987. He then became the delegate general for Quebec in London, New York and Washington.
Scowen later became chairman of Alliance Quebec and called for Montreal to become officially bilingual. He wrote two books on Canadian politics, including A Different Vision: The English in Quebec and the provocative Time To Say Goodbye: Building a Better Canada without Quebec.
Scowen’s passing met with much reaction.
“Reed Scowen was a man of conviction, a man of great culture and kindness,” current NDG MNA Kathleen Weil wrote on Twitter.
“Lost a good friend today — a defender of English rights , who loved to serve in the National Assembly,” former Robert Bourassa chief of staff John Parisella wrote.
“Sad to learn of the passing of Reed Scowen,” wrote former NDG MNA Russell Copeman. “He served the people of N.D.G. and Montreal West, Quebec and the English-speaking community honourably. My sympathies to his family.”
From the Quebec Community Groups Network: “We were saddened to learn of the passing of former MNA Reed Scowen. He was a staunch defender of Quebec’s English-speaking community and our place within Canada. Our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”
