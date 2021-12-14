Reduce contacts and work from home, Dubé urges Quebecers

Quebecers should reduce contacts as the holiday season approaches and employers should allow employees to work from home until further notice, in light of increased COVID infections and hospitalizations, Health Minister Christian Dubé told a press conference Tuesday.
"The fewer contacts we have, the less risk," he added.
The press conference was held the day 1,747 new COVID cases were announced - of those, 910 of those infected received at least two doses of vaccine. Of 47 new hospitalizations, 23 were fully vaccinated, 23 were not vaccinated and one received one vaccine. Counting those discharged, there was an increase of 25 hospitalizations.
Dubé also said the pace of third vaccinations will quicken, in light of the Omicron variant, which the World Health Organization said Tuesday spreads more quickly than all other COVID variants and is likely present in most countries of the world. Five hundred more people are being sought to administer vaccinations in Quebec, mass vaccination sites are being reestablished and some appointment slots will be reopened.
"Regarding Omicron, for the moment, we still have a limited number of cases in Quebec, but the real situation is probably underestimated," the Minister added. "We will once again screen all cases, today, to see the level of community contagion."
The Minister and the head of the vaccine roll-out program, Daniel Paré, also announced that Quebecers will be able to get five free self-testing kits per person in nearly 1,900 pharmacies starting Dec. 20.
"We asked the federal government for a minimum of 10 million kits, and we also insisted on receiving a quantity of rapid tests in proportion with the population," Dubé said. "The more the federal government sends us, the more we can offer to Quebecers."
The Minister also urged private seniors' residences to have residents wear masks in common areas.
