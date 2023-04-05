The long-awaited and much anticipated reopening of the refurbished Kirwan Park in Côte St. Luc will take place in late May or early June, District 5 Councillor Mitch Kujavsky told Councillor Mike Cohen on the latter's www.mikecohen.ca podcast.
The federal and provincial governments provided $4 million in grants for the project, which includes the building of a new chalet. At a 2021 council meeting, the cost of the project was said to be $8 million.
"It's going to be beautiful," Kujavsky said. "I've had a walk-through now that the park is at about 90 percent completion. We have a brand new chalet with activity rooms, we're going to have two new basketball courts and a skating surface in the winter. On the Allan J. Levine Playground side, there will be playground equipment for kids of all ages, a new tricycle path, exercise equipment, pathways — it's really going to be beautiful. I'm very excited."
Asked about improvements to Yitzhak Rabin Park, a topic brought up many times by council regular Irving Itman, Kujavsky said there is nothing new at the moment, "but it is on the radar, for the most part, because there is a big push in Montreal and across the country to replace sand surfaces with something a little more accessible, surfaces that everyone can use, these rubberized surfaces.
"Eventually, I picture maybe not a full renovation, but at least a partial upgrade to that park, a new surface, maybe we'll leave some of the sand, have some new playground equipment, because that's a park that we see as packed, packed every weekend with kids."
