Montreal’s recycling woes are beginning to fade.
The new operations at the Lachine sorting plant have produced a better quality output, down to a 9% contamination rate last month, after having been taken over by Lévis-based Société VIA from Ricova.
The industry uses contamination rates to judge the quality of recycled materials, and at Lachine the number stood higher than 30% while the city said North American standards are set far below, at 3%. The poor quality bales meant fewer takers on the international market and growing stores in Lachine.
There was no mystery as to the low quality output, Ricova insisting that the plant had not been upgraded for many years before it took over the operations, and was further exacerbated by a lack of replacement parts due to supply chain issues, as well as other issues, like old machinery unable to accommodate an abundance of plastic bags that through cardboard and other materials, get caught and stretch into the machinery and interfere with operations. Montreal's ban on single use plastic items take effect next month which will make operations smoother as well.
Meanwhile, Ricova’s acquisition of six optical sorters from French company Pellenc ST has vastly improved Ricova’s Saint-Michel sorting output quality as well. Ricova made over $6 million in investments since taking over the centre in August 2020 and the New sorters have significantly reduced the level of contaminants in mixed paper from 35% to 2%.
The Saint-Michel centre is Quebec’s largest, housing materials from 18 boroughs and ecocentres and sorting approximately 90,000 to 100,000 tonnes annually, in addition to some 30,000 additional tonnes from neighbouring sorting centres last year alone.
The pandemic and supply chain issues slowed the delivery and installation of the sorters, which include four for paper and two for plastic. “Achieving a 2% contamination rate was a very ambitious goal given the state of the hub when we acquired it, but after months of work and investment, we finally got there," said Ricova President and CEO Dominic Colubriale. "This is thanks to the collaboration with Pellenc ST, who supplied us with machines of very high quality in the best possible time. Their expertise and expert advice made our project feasible."
