If you’ve noticed a change in trucks collecting your recycling in the west end you’re not alone. While many Montrealers first saw side-loading trucks lift bins in the air to dump their contents, rear-loading vehicles much like traditional garbage trucks now seem the norm, collecting materials which are placed on conveyors or just dumped into trucks where they are compressed.
“If this is the case, I would imagine that the glass, plastic, metals, paper and cardboard would be difficult to sort” says Montreal West resident Jim Mulally. “Previously recycling was collected with side-loading trucks which I believe did not compress the materials.”
Mulally says he asked town council for clarification, four times, “and each time at first they answered yes it's going to the recycling centre, but they never specifically would say ‘yes it's being recycled.’ Going there doesn't necessarily mean it's being recycled… I'll take it as face value but, I still have my doubts that if the recycling is compressed that it would be conducive to the sorting.”
In Montreal West, “trucks are indeed rear-loading trucks and the materials are compressed” Mayor Beny Masella told The Suburban, adding that the contractor, WM (Waste Management) inc., takes the contents to the sorting center in Lachine. That's also the destination for Côte Saint Luc’s recycling materials. Collection and transport in that city are done by contractor NRJ says city communications director Darryl Levine, adding, “both the backload and side load trucks should be equipped with a packer blade, that compresses the waste into the hopper to create more space.”
Compressed bundles would seem harder to sort, which is part of the process that plagued Montreal in the last several years, as quality of recycled bales dropped below international standards making them unable to be sold on legitimate international markets, much sits idle, and much went to landfill.
“If people think that recycling is being treated like garbage” says Mulally, “they are less likely to recycle.” Indeed, as news of Montreal’s recycling material heading to landfill circulated, many Montrealers began to wonder what the point is.
The Lachine center is now under the management of Lévis-based Société VIA, which states on its website that it sorts 9.8 million blue bins’ worth of materials yearly in four sorting centres. The Suburban queried Société VIA about their practices and if indeed, compressed materials are sorted appropriately for quality outputs. VIA’s website depicts colourful photos with enthusiastic descriptions of the process, suggesting a lengthy and efficient multi-step sorting process.
The Suburban tried to get clarification from VIA but got no response, as emails and telephone queries were not returned by press time.
“Think about it, it boggles the mind” says Mulally. “Paper, plastic, glass and other stuff all compressed” he says. “If that's what's coming in bales from the trucks, can they properly sort that?”
VIA took over the Lachine operations from Ricova which lost the contract to manage the facility following a number of issues including reports of not meeting profit-sharing agreements with the city. For years though, Montreal's recyclables were of poor quality, owing to pre-ban plastic bags slowing the process, obsolete equipment, lack of investment and backlogs in the supply chain.
