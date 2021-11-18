With only days before borough council is set to return to Montreal's largest borough, it's still not certain who sits on it.
A Quebec Court judge has agreed to a recount for four electoral races in the city. The race for borough mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is not over, after Gracia Kasoki Katahwa of Projet Montréal beat out Ensemble Montréal’s Lionel Perez by 212 votes, after the ballots were finished being tallied the morning following the November 7th municipal election.
In Loyola district, PM’s Despina Sourias edged out EM’s Gabriel Retta – in the borough’s tightest race – by only 97 votes, another vote that is being recounted.
In documents that were served to other mayoralty candidates and party representatives, Ensemble Montréal demanded a recount based on what it said were irregularities in the vote count, rules not being properly followed and votes may have been illegally rejected and inaccurately tabulated. It added that in many polls vote numbers for district candidates and borough mayor were not equal, this fact alone suggesting more than 180 ballots were possibly uncounted. It also speaks of the primo and assistant primo in charge of the vote stations giving different instructions to different tables.
The recount will take place Monday, and CDN-NDG council is still scheduled for Monday evening.
The other recounts granted are for borough mayor and city councillor in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles. Projet Montréal is also asking for recounts in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Outremont.
