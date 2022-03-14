Record year for Montréal International

Montréal International (MI) set new records in 2021 with the level of foreign investment supported by its various programs reaching $3.765 billion, a 69% increase compared to 2020.
A total of 1,135 international workers—including hundreds of health and education workers—were added to Greater Montréal’s pool of skilled workers as a result of MI’s efforts, reads a statement, which included MI efforts for Montreal’s successful bid to host the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).
In 2021, Montréal International supported 100 projects, leading to the creation of 11,550 jobs with average annual salaries of more than $82,000. More than half of the $3.765B in foreign investment is from the Americas, and almost 38% comes from Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The foreign companies that have invested or reinvested in one of Greater Montreal’s 82 municipalities are based in 25 different countries.
With a concerted effort to ensure that investment projects decided by head offices come to Greater Montreal rather than a competing city, reinvestments by subsidiaries already established in the region represented three quarters of investments.
“Greater Montreal continues to stand out in the eyes of foreign investors, international organizations, entrepreneurs as well as students and workers from all over the world,” said MI chairman Jean Laurin. “As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, it is clear that we have played a key role relaunching Greater Montréal’s economy and we continue to support the performance of its industries of the future. The international factor is a real growth vector and 2021 provides a perfect example.”
The results were achieved by the efforts of a team of 85 professionals to attract foreign investment, international organizations or foreign talent said president Stéphane Paquet. “They are agile professionals who are able to tailor their strategies and are determined to have an impact on our economy.”
While COVID-19 exacerbated labour shortages in health, education and information technology (IT), MI provided support to the Quebec government for the international recruitment of 250 health professionals—mostly nurses—as well as 115 teachers, specialists and early childhood educators. Businesses in Greater Montreal have also received help with recruiting 357 IT specialists internationally and immigration specialists also helped many employers support the immigration process of their international workers.
“Fully virtual recruitment missions held via the ichoosemontreal.com and talentmontreal.com portals have given us access to talent pools in various regions of the world—particularly South America, Europe and Africa” adds the statement. “The teams stepped up the number of webinars, digital promotion campaigns and foreign press relations to promote studying, working or living in Greater Montréal.” The talentmontreal.com site registered 54,000 international candidates, mainly in IT, and had almost 900,000 visitors in 2021, matching local employers with skilled foreign workers, and offering a simple and effective solution to meet workforce needs.
MI is also continuing to step up the region’s visibility to international students. Study Connect—a virtual prospecting tool that facilitates searching for educational study programs and putting prospective students in touch with educational institutions in Greater Montréal—received 5,600 applications.
Last year, MI successfully led Montreal’s bid to host two new international organizations: The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and the Global Humanitarian Aviation Organization (GHAO). The ISSB joins a strong sustainable finance centre with an office “of equal importance” as its headquarters. The arrival of GHAO further enhances the cluster of world-renowned international aviation organizations already in Montreal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.