Record mortgage volumes in Canada as a whole pushed total consumer debt to $2.15 trillion for the second quarter of this year, and there are concerns "continued inflation rises could impact debt levels and insolvencies," says the latest consumer credit trends and insights report from the data, analytics, and technology company Equifax.
Consumer debt is now three percent higher than in the first quarter of the year and 7.5 percent from the same time last year.
The report states that mortgage volumes "climbed to over 410,000 during Q2, the highest ever volume recorded in a single quarter" and represents a "60.2 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2020. Soaring home prices have also increased the average loan amount for new mortgages to over $355,000, a 22.2 per cent increase from Q2 2020.
The report adds that "new mortgage growth has been strong across the country" and "apart from a strong housing market, seasonality and refinancing also played a big role in the new mortgage growth this quarter. High mortgage growth and low interest rates have helped Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs) rebound. New HELOC volume increased by 56.7 per cent when compared to Q2 2020 — the highest it has been in the last 10 years."
“The HELOC trend is worrisome as often the payments are tied to a variable interest rate,” said Rebecca Oakes, AVP of Advanced Analytics at Equifax Canada. “In 2018 when interest rates went up, we saw a drop in credit card payments, especially among consumers with a HELOC. It also led to higher bankruptcies among older consumers with HELOCs.”
Oakes is also concerned about the "amount of mortgage debt being taken by consumers with lower credit scores. These consumers form a small percentage of all new mortgages (10 per cent), but their average loan amount has increased at the same rate as consumers with higher credit scores. With uncertain times due to the pandemic still ahead, these consumers could find themselves less equipped to manage future additional financial stress. Adding to the concern is the rate of inflation, up 3.7 per cent in the last 12 months, which is the highest annual increase since May 2011."
“Prices for consumer goods have risen and if the inflation trend continues, there is potential for an earlier-than-planned interest rate increase to curb this,” she added. “With many consumers now heavily leveraged and the potential for increases on variable rate mortgage and HELOCs, consumers may find themselves not in a position to pay back their debt obligations if interest rates rise. This can lead to higher insolvencies.”
