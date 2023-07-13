Two searches by the Laval Police organized crime squad resulted in seizures of more than 2 kilos of heroin.
The searches were carried out, as part of the Mèche project, in two residential buildings in Chomedey after information was received to the effect that an individual linked to a criminal network would be involved in the distribution of heroin and cocaine.
The operation enabled investigators to seize 2,355 g of heroin, 21 g of cocaine, brass knuckles, a retractable baton, folding knife and a prohibited pistol magazine, along with 2 cell phones and 2 vehicles.
The street value of the drugs estimated at nearly $200,000.
The Mèche project is a coordinated investigation and visibility project concerning extortion, threats and arson targeting merchants located in Laval, Montreal and the North Shore, a joint effort of the Service de police de Laval (SPL), the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).
Anyone who has information about drug trafficking can confidentially contact the Info-Police Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.