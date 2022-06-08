Recent home break-ins in Côte St. Luc as posted on CSL-related social media pages in recent days were isolated incidents, the city says it was told by the SPVM.
“According to publicly available data, there were nine break-ins in March and four break-ins in April,” the city statement adds.
One social media poster on the CSL Ideas Facebook page said a break-in took place during the day May 27 and the perpetrators took “whatever items they could fit into a school bag. They completely ransacked my house.... I am not trying to instill fear with this post but CSLers beware.”
Côte St. Luc’s statement says that the SPVM has “not seen an increase in home break-ins in our city and says CSL is one of the safest cities on the island. While this is reassuring at the macro level, it is understandable why residents would feel concerned, especially after reading about an incident.”
CSL says residents should follow these SPVM recommendations:
• “Make sure your outdoor exits are well lit.”
• “Get an automatic timer for lighting: it is inexpensive and easy to install.”
• “Install a security system to alert your neighbours to the presence of intruders
• “You can also contact your local police station to identify vulnerabilities in your home and what you can do about them. There is no charge for this service.”
The city pointed out that CSL “also has Public Security patrollers. While the main focus is on by-law enforcement, the city is in contact with the SPVM and we increase patrols in areas recommended by police.
“Even with increased patrols we encourage residents to get to know their neighbours because what reduces crime, generally, is what urbanist Jane Jacobs called ‘the eyes on the street.’ When you know your neighbour, you will watch out for their house, too.”
CSL urged residents to follow the advice of the SPVM.
“There are many other more advanced actions you can take, such as installing security cameras, adding smart-lighting that turns on and off randomly to mimic someone at home, re-enforcing patio doors with anti-lift devices, adding dead-bolt locks to doors with door frames and hinges strong enough to resist being kicked. These measures add up and help deter crime.”
