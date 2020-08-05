In January and February, the world sat transfixed as the COVID-19 virus began to spread in the city of Wuhan, unaware of the global pandemic that was to come.
The spreading virus in Wuhan prompted a complete lockdown by the Chinese government that affected tens of millions of people not only in Wuhan’s Hubei province, but surrounding provinces as well. Wuhan alone has a population of 11 million people, three million greater than that of New York City.
While most of the world watched the unfolding developments with amazement and, eventually, a growing fear of a possible spread to North America, Qiang Ken Zhong, a member of the Chinese community, sprang into action early on, in January.
The St. Laurent resident and RE/MAX 3000 broker , recently awarded the #1 broker within RE/MAX banner in Quebec in 2019 and winner of the company’s Diamond award, saw what was emerging as a large-scale crisis in China, especially an emerging shortage of protective equipment for medical personnel, where demand was exceeding supply.
On Facebook, Qiang pointed to China’s exceptionally large population, among them the many people working with COVID-19 patients.
“If one person needs to work daily, he needs to change his mask four times a day,” he wrote.
The broker told The Suburban that “the Chinese people are very good at dealing with that type of disease, we are well prepared, so we pay a lot of attention to this type of circumstance.
“I shipped a lot of equipment to Wuhan and people in the neighbouring province— personally, I shipped more than 30 cases of [Level 2-and-up N95) masks and protective equipment to hospitals before Canada closed the border. At that moment, I had my own source to be able to do so. We bought items from Canada and the U.S.
“I also took part in the biggest shipment that took place between Canada, the U.S. and China.”
Qiang said he was motivated to act out of a basic concern for others.
“I’m a human being— when we face such a disease, and if I can contribute something, I have to help.”
That sense of generosity continued when the outbreak took place in Montreal.
“I bought some very expensive masks to distribute to my colleagues at RE/MAX,” he explained. “Since our real estate brokers always contact different clients, you never knew what could happen [because of potential spread].”
Qiang also soon heard, from friends, the news that the virus was especially affecting those living in long-term care residences, including in LaSalle, where numerous residents were infected and many deaths occurred.
As part of an effort with friends, “I donated money and looked for masks, to ship them to places where they were most needed, where the situations were the most dangerous,” he explained.
Qiang says he was concerned by what he saw early on in media coverage and online videos of front line workers around the world helping those with COVID-19.
“They just wanted to help others — I was very impressed and very moved — so I truly understood what was going on by the time the outbreak took place here.”
He also applauds Quebec’s recent decision to require the wearing of masks in indoor, enclosed places, which took effect July 18.
“It’s a good way to protect yourselves and others...it’s better to do so. There’s no cure yet, so we have to do our best to stop the spread of this virus. In China, they acted quickly, and the virus stopped, so why should we argue about masks?”
