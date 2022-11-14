RCMP charges Hydro-Québec employee with espionage

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced Monday that it has arrested and charged Hydro-Québec employee Candiac resident Yuesheng Wang for espionage.
Wang is alleged to have "obtained trade secrets to benefit the People's Republic of China, to the detriment of Canada's economic interests."
The RCMP's statement explains that its "Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) began an investigation in August 2022 after receiving a complaint from Hydro-Québec's corporate security branch. Mr. Wang allegedly obtained the information to which he had access in the course of his duties."
Wang is appearing Nov. 15 in the Longueuil courthouse "to face four charges under the Security of Information Act and the Criminal Code of Canada, including S. 19 R.S.C – Obtaining trade secrets; S. 342.1 CC – Unauthorized use of computer; S. 391 CC – Fraud for obtaining trade secrets and S. 122 CC – Breach of trust by public officer."
The national police agency pointed out that foreign actor interference "is a priority for many law enforcement and intelligence agencies around the world. Hydro-Québec is considered a critical infrastructure and a strategic interest to be protected. The RCMP and its partners are working together with at-risk sectors to improve Canada's response and resiliency to this threat."
Anyone with information on similar and other illegal activities under RCMP jurisdiction is encouraged to contact them at 514-939-8300/1-800-771-5401 "or your local police department."
