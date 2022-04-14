RCMP arrest two in connection to large scale drug lab

Two suspects were arrested by the RCMP in connection to a seizure of equipment in Montreal used for large-scale drug production.
A series of searches at four homes in Montreal is currently underway following the recent discovery of two clandestine labs designed to manufacture synthetic drugs and tablets.
Police technicians are dismantling the two labs in an operation that could take several days.
According to authorities, the investigation was prompted in January following a seizure by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).
Search warrants for the suspects' homes and vehicles have been issued. Investigators are questioning the two suspects who may face charges.
Additional search warrants may be issued in this operation according to the RCMP and addtional arrests may ensue.
