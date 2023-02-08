Ralph Markowitz passes away in his 92nd year

Ralph Markowitz, known as a remarkable man and “one of the boys,” peacefully passed away in his 92nd year on Friday Feb. 3.
Markowitz was the beloved husband of the late Myrna, father and father-in-law of Elyssa and Gary Letovsky, grandfather of Brandon and the brother-in-law of Elaine and Steven Lieberman of Florida. His parents were the late Benny and Lily Markowitz. His devoted special friend was Rhoda Neudorf.
Markowitz’s family expressed their gratitude to his caregivers, Bassie, Conisha, and Veneranda, “as well as Dr. Liberman, Dr. Popescu, Dr. Levinoff, and the incredible nurses and staff on the Jewish General Hospital’s sixth floor.”
Markowitz’s funeral took place at Paperman & Sons Sunday Feb. 5. His burial was at the Beth El Congregation Section, Eternal Gardens Cemetery, in Beaconsfield. The shiva is taking place at 5900 Cavendish Blvd., in the Reception Room.
The family is asking that donations in Markowitz’s memory be made to the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, at (514) 340-8251.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.