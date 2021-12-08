Raise Quebec minimum wage to $18/hour: community groups

Community groups in the province want the Quebec government to raise the provincial minimum wage by $4.50 to $18 an hour.
A statement from the Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec (SFPQ) says that a "new consensus is emerging within the Quebec labour and community movement- the minimum wage must be raised to $18 an hour, in order to ensure that a single person working 35 hours a week can work and escape poverty."
The other groups signing on to the statement are le Collectif pour un Québec sans pauvreté, le Front de défense des non-syndiqué-es, le Centre des travailleurs et travailleuses immigrants, the FTQ, the CSN,lthe CSD, the APTS and the SPGQ.
The SFPQ statement adds that Premier François Legault is being asked to "take into account the current economic realities when announcing the next increase in the minimum wage, expected in the days to come.
"This update became necessary due to the increase in the cost of living in recent years. Despite rendering the earlier demand for $15 an hour obsolete, it reveals the even more inappropriate status of the current minimum wage of $13.50."
"There is no reason, neither economic nor moral, for a person working full time in Quebec to be forced to live in poverty," coalition representatives said. “It is the responsibility of our government to ensure that all Quebecers can, through their work, live in dignity."
The group representatives added that "the pandemic revealed the essential role of staff for the food supply chain and retail. However, a large proportion of these people, mostly women, have to hold jobs that are underpaid, but they are still unable to make ends meet to support their families. By not intervening directly through the increase in the minimum wage, the government is approving of this economic marginalization, this social exclusion of hundreds of thousands of workers, as well as that of their children."
The groups also said that the "current strength of the economic recovery and the omnipresent problems of shortage and scarcity of labour considerably favour such a rise in the minimum wage" adding that "the restaurant and retail trade sectors, although representing only 17 percent of total employment in Quebec, alone account for 44,000 vacant positions, or 23 percent of the jobs that need to be filled in Quebec. The average offered wages for these positions is $15.07 an hour, well below the average of $21.80 for all vacant positions - and well below the average wages in all of Quebec, which stands at $28.52."
The groups announced that "other labour and community organizations are expected to join the coalition in the coming days. This is the case with the CSQ, which will vote in mid-December."
However, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) recently released a consultation saying that an $18 an hour minimum wage could negatively impact nine of 10 small and medium-sized businesses.
CFIB Quebec vice-president François Vincent told the media that Quebec SMEs have had significant operating cost increases, and that half of these businesses have not regained their usual revenue amounts.
