Employment, housing, language, school, health care. The list is long.
“Quite the learning curve,” says Sara Picotto of Bienvenue à NDG, a non-profit organization helping integrate immigrants in the west end.
It’s busy in this non-descript building in southern NDG, where immigrants regularly fill 19 government-mandated French classes, some at the most basic level to begin their Canadian journey in Quebec. It puts the lie to former Immigration Minister Jean Boulet’s bogus claim that immigrants don’t speak French, and despite insistence on its primacy, there's a growing waiting list. The reason? The same since the pandemic began says Bienvenue director Luis Miguel Cristancho: “The Quebec government can't find teachers.”
The 11-year-old organization's first open house for asylum seekers welcomed dozens last Friday, wintry morning weather blunting some enthusiasm for those lacking proper clothing says Picotto, which is why a recent winter gear drive was vital, equipping 235 newcomers, young and old.
Families roam the building, conversing in broken French and Spanish, meeting representatives from the SPVM, Benny Library, CLSC and others. Down the hall, Rim Bouallègue of the Centre de services scolaire de Montréal teaches parents about Quebec’s school system from pre-K to foreign diploma recognition.
“Without a permanent address, they can't register for school,” says Picotto. (Although it is generally understood that Quebec’s school service centres often accommodate refugee families lacking certain status or documentation until conditions are satisfied.) Kids, however, don't necessarily attend school in their new neighborhood because they are dispatched to the nearest classe d’acceuil.
“The inadmissibility of asylum seekers to a large number of government programs and services further jeopardizes this particularly vulnerable population," says Stephan Reichhold of the Table de concertation des organisations serving refugees and immigrants. This month, groups in 14 Montreal neighbourhoods asked the Legault government for temporary accommodation for those lacking access to decent housing, increased sector funding, and improved access to public services, including healthcare, where refugees are restricted to designated clinics.
Meanwhile, Bienvenue’s Belgrave space can’t accommodate all classes if they had the teachers, and for other essential services, provided in up to 14 languages; last year 30 staff and 88 volunteers served more than 1100 people. A move this year to larger offices will ease some constraints, but the dearth of teachers looms large. “It's the same all around,” says Cristancho. “We have clientele, the network, the need, the government has the desire, we’re just missing that key piece.”
“Marthe” was en route to the open house, having arrived alone from Central America last summer, her husband, mother-in-law and son to follow in spring. She hit the ground running with French courses and wants to continue training as a nurse’s assistant in geriatrics “as soon as possible.” Meanwhile, she’s cleaning businesses at night, and listening to French language apps at work. What helped her most was “so many strangers helping. Every day someone offering to help, with my French, to use transit, and learn about Montreal.”
Bienvenue also offers daycare while parents study, giving kids an early leg up on socialization. “It's not only reading and writing they learn in school,” says Picotto. “It’s language, traditions, culture.”
While many Montreal parents tut-tutted their kids’ remote learning curve during the pandemic, others bore recent trauma, impacts of migration, uncertain housing, and their parents’ struggles with employment and language. They lack friends and social support. It’s tough, but migrants and refugees do it every day.
Bienvenue à NDG gets core funding from the Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration and relies on other government sources and community partners like The Depot, Maison Mosaik and others to support its programs. One is a successful Intercultural Exchange project, recruiting locals to help new arrivals acclimatize, with everything from shopping and apartment hunting to school lunches and learning their way around Montreal.
With no family here, Marthe says “it is very lonely. Before my son arrives I want to arrange everything in my head, my home and my neighbourhood so he doesn't worry. The things parents must worry about. Because that's what we want. Normal, yes?”
Although, she says, “I understood the weather here is difficult, but it's not terrible… just crazy.”
