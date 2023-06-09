A purportedly good faith question from a child about the dearth of synthetic fields in Côte-Des-Neiges led to partisan shots and a caustic exchange at council last week, magnified by the broader context of a deeply divisive borough plan to replace a natural Snowdon greenspace with a synthetic field, and a borough committee report favoring the move.
“Why does a neighbourhood of 100,000 people have only one synthetic sports field?” young soccer player Michael Parenteau asked Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa.
The reason, she responded, “is the result of decisions made by many people before me, who had the opportunity to develop… For example the Triangle district next door next to the Namur metro station. It is a new district where there was no plan for a soccer field. I wasn't there when it was done, and no one here was,” she said, gesturing around the table.
Kasoki looked around the dais, at her colleagues Peter McQueen and Magda Popeanu, both of whom have sat on city council since 2009 and 2013 respectively, and corrected herself: “No, some people here were, but I wasn't in power… I would have potentially made a different decision to ensure that we have more multisport fields in Côte-Des-Neiges.”
“So that's why we have a challenge today. There is a natural green space, and we wonder what to do with this, and stop there? There are environmental challenges, but also the need for sports infrastructure, so we are wondering what to do. But what I can guarantee you is that in the Hippodrome it’s going to have sports fields. It's a new neighborhood we're building and as long as I'm in this chair, I will make sure there are sports fields in the Blue Bonnets.
Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz, who has opposed the removal of the natural grass field at Mackenzie King Park which he characterized as “replacing a fresh island with a heat island” asked Katahwa if the new Hippodrome sports field she announced “would be natural or synthetic?”
“What I'm saying is that we won't make the mistakes of the past administrations, notably from your predecessor,” she told Moroz. “We're going to make sure that a new neighborhood that we're building will have sports infrastructure." She said it's not yet certain what type of terrain there will be, "interior, exterior, etc., but one thing is certain, we will have it.”
