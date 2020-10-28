Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand welcomed the news that the section of Queen Mary Road east of Décarie Blvd will be repaved next year.
“It has been such a pleasure working with local merchants these last months to try to breathe some vitality back into Queen Mary Road,” the councillor wrote in a message to the community. “Executive Committee member Éric Alan Caldwell confirmed at city council that centre city will repave Queen Mary from Décarie to Ponsard next summer. This is indeed good news and long overdue.”
Rotrand said he had called repeatedly for the need to repave Queen Mary, “written to Executive Committee President Benoit Dorais to urge action, mobilized merchants and citizens and assured that the media didn’t just focus on our demand to delay the [Queen Mary] bus lane when we held our press conference on Sept. 15.”
Rotrand added that the city has indeed delayed a planned rush hour bus lane for Queen Mary Road.
“We don’t have a date for their plans but the merchants will certainly get the time they asked for to get on their economic feet. Indeed, I was pleased that several of the reports about our press conference mentioned that as well as asking that the sanitary corridor be quickly removed and that the STM push back the bus lane to allow the street some breathing space, that we also wanted the state of the pavement addressed. We now have our wish granted. The sanitary corridor was removed on Sept. 20 while these unloved and basically unused structures that remove hundreds of parking streets are still up on streets like Somerled, Monkland and Sherbrooke.”
The councillor said he will be having a dialogue with merchants in a few weeks, discussing why the city should better promote Queen Mary.
“With the STM planning to start major construction next spring for its attachment centre for Métro cars under Décarie Boulevard, we will have to deal with several years of traffic disruption and congestion on the service road. I feel that the city needs to take that into account and assure that parking is maintained and that there are acceptable mitigation measures to protect commerce. Let’s savour what we have achieved these last weeks and begin to plan how we can bring more merchants into the dialogue.”
