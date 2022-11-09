After more than a year of talk, months of debate, petitions, meetings, demonstrations and news reports, the reserved bus lane on Queen Mary Road is up and running.
The new lane for buses and taxis is 2.2 kilometres in both directions – between Macdonald and Cedar Crescent – and is meant to improve timeliness and reliability on the 51 and 166 lines. It will run eastbound from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and westbound from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Lines 51 and the 166 serve over 35,000 customers says the STM statement. “During consultations on the bus network redesign, many people had asked for measures to improve bus punctuality in this corridor” which the agency dubs “a critical transit corridor, as 60% of trips in this area are made by bus, and line 51 is the busiest bus on the STM network.”
Over the last several months, Queen Mary merchants on the western side of Décarie have protested the line’s extension on the four blocks running west, claiming the lane would harm their businesses and addresses a problem largely absent on that side of the autoroute and uses 5-year-old pre-pandemic data to boot.
In the lane, south side parking is removed for 30 minutes as rush-hour parking is already prohibited in the morning. But on the north side, 40 spots are removed from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Parking won’t be impacted outside rush-hour and on weekends, and during weekday afternoon rush-hour, parking on the eastbound side and centre of Queen Mary will not be affected. The borough is also adding about 60 paid spots in the reserved lane area to compensate for fewer spots during rush-hour to boost area parking during the rest of the day and weekends.
Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, who sits on the board of the STM, told council in September that data shows 8,000 people use the route during rush-hour, 35,000 per day: “Myself as well, and it gets so slow people get off and walk.” She says riders need faster and more reliable transit, “and that need has been voiced for many, many years.”
Vininsky says the bus lane was "pushed through” with five-year-old data. "We want a study post-pandemic of the usage of the 51 bus. If there are funds to commit to $80,000 for Christmas lights on Queen Mary" she says, they “should be able to find the funds to do data collection.”
The owner of Jack & Jill says the narrative has now "flipped from absolutely having to save 5 minutes to helping the environment." She says eco measures are great but that's how the bus lane was sold to area residents and users. She told Katahwa “What you are doing is taking away business from me. My customers come with their kids after school from 3:30 to 5:00 and now they can’t even park their car there. Your people told me to tell them to take the bus…You say you are working for the poor people with your pilot projects, well what are you doing to help the people who pay the taxes?”
Resident Marc Perez said the ridership drops 50% on the west side and asked what criteria will be used to possibly remove the bus lane, citing STM documentation showing over 140 complaints were received by users from the STM in support of a lane. “If you receive 200 or more complaints from citizens of CDN regarding the bus lane, will you remove it? Or any part of it?”
Katahwa said “Honestly are we are going to see. We need to see one year from now how it's going to be." She said some of the indicators used will be looked at again, i.e., will delays increase or decrease? “That's on the STM,” she said, “but the thing we will do locally is continue to work with the economic development commissioner to see how businesses on Queen Mary are doing... If you have issues, please let them know and that way we are going to have both qualitative and quantitative information about the reserved bus lane.”
Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz, who was originally in favor of the bus lane, said STM attendance is only back to 70% and the fact that “every single business” on the west side is against it is what changed his perspective, adding “if anybody wants to see for themselves between 3:30 and 6:30, it's virtually empty west of Décarie.”
The Suburban observed westbound traffic at Queen Mary and Décarie on Tuesday from 3:30-4:00 p.m and saw 147 vehicles turn south on Décarie; 138 continued westward on Queen Mary; 60 turned north on Décarie; and 22 turned west from the southbound lane. Nearly half of all traffic light rotations saw the intersection partially or completely blocked by northbound Décarie traffic. There were no police in sight.
