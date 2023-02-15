“I’m surprised by the cookie-cutter answers,” says Marc Perez, after asking CDN-NDG council to reconsider the Queen Mary reserved bus lane that has raised the ire of many merchants west of Décarie for months.
The lane, which runs in both directions between Macdonald and Cedar Crescent, is meant to improve timeliness and reliability on the 51 and 166 lines. Among other things, as reported in The Suburban, the borough removed parking along Queen Mary at rush hour, considered most problematic for store owners.
The borough insists that slow traffic forces people to abandon the buses, even west of Décarie, but most familiar with the area see it is less problematic than east of the expressway. To mitigate parking concerns, they also added several dozen paid parking spots in the area to compensate for fewer spots during rush hour and boosted area parking during the rest of the day and weekends.
Opponents, including local councillor Sonny Moroz, argued that the decision was based on ridership numbers culled from pre-pandemic data. “The STM document shared with all business owners showed the data was already five years old pre-pandemic,” said Perez. “But data available when they made their decision showed ridership was already down and hasn’t recuperated from the pandemic, so we know they made this very bold decision with bad data… The consequences are huge.”
Reacting to NDG councillor Peter McQueen’s friendly reminder to residents to shop local when “sharing the love on Valentine’s Day,” Perez says “it’s easier said than done,” adding the administration should reconsider. “Everyone told me they’ve been losing business, because people received tickets or can’t find parking, and unfortunately the most convenient time to shop there is exactly between three and five.”
“Why can’t the STM and borough cut a section from it as was done on Jarry?” he asked Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa – who sits on the board of the STM. “Given you made the decision with five-year-old data and can’t commit to the 10-minute guarantee, will you commit to removing the lane on the west side?”
Faced by pressure from local merchants when it recognized the lane would hurt business, the STM removed it between St. Laurent and Christophe-Colombe, where most commercial visitors come from outside the neighborhood. Parking was vital, but the agency also reconsidered due to impacts on traffic.
Katahwa said the borough will review results after a year. “We have to look at those indicators with STM Chair Eric Alan Caldwell. We are not going to remove it, we are going to wait for the data.”
In September Katahwa said 8,000 people use the route during rush hour, but Perez says it’s old data. “The data is real now, right there, you can see it. Why not use data you have right now, with ridership down 45%, instead of waiting for all businesses to suffer and lose money?”
Katahwa replied “that can’t be the only data that you want to consider. We also have to consider the people who use that bus lane and how much time they save… One of the biggest challenges for our society is to get more people to use transit. The 51 is one of the most used lines in Montreal so that data is really important to consider as well… we need to wait for the results.”
Perez told The Suburban that he’s disappointed “because it’s right in front of the mayor’s eyes and she’s choosing to wear blinders. What’s going to happen with the data at the end of the year? Not only is she setting the stage to ignore it, she’s digging her heels in.”
