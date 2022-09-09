The Queen Mary reserved rush hour bus lane is about to be implemented and merchants west of Décarie are no less angry about it than they were this summer when they united to oppose the plan and gathered hundreds of signatures on a petition to halt it. “You are ignoring our concerns” an irate Barbara Vininsky told council. “When will we hear from the STM?” asked the owner of Jack & Jill, accompanied by several of her neighboring shop owners. “We haven’t heard a thing.”
Many were not comforted that the STM pledged to address their concerns via a door-to-door tour to discuss the issue and the possible impacts.
The plan is for the rush-hour lane from Côte des Neiges boulevard to Macdonald, to alternate from south side going east in the morning, to the north side going west in the afternoon. South side parking will be removed for only 30 minutes as rush-hour parking is already prohibited in the morning. But on the north side, 40 spots will be removed from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The borough says parking won’t be impacted outside rush-hour and on weekends, and during weekday afternoon rush-hour, parking on the eastbound side and centre of Queen Mary Road will not be affected. The borough will also add about 64 paid parking spots in the reserved lane area to compensate for fewer spots during rush-hour to boost area parking during the rest of the day and on weekends.
Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa dismissed a suggestion she is in conflict as she sits on the board of the STM and said as borough mayor she represents the entire borough “and looks for the best benefit of all people.” She says data shows 8,000 people use the route during rush-hour, 35,000 per day: “Myself as well and it gets so slow people get off and walk.” She says bus users need faster and more reliable transit, achieved by a reserved lane for 15 hours a week, “and that need has been voiced for many, many years.” (The 51 route along Queen-Mary is the STM bus line with the most hours of service, running from Laurier Métro to Concordia’s Loyola campus and the Montreal West train station.)
“We are listening,” she told Vininsky, “and we will continue to listen, but we still decided to go forward… If we want to move people out of cars and into public transit this is what needs to be done.”
Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz, who initially voted in favor of the bus lane, is now solidly opposed to the current plan. The afternoon period from 3:30 to 6:30 is vital to local businesses, he said, and the west side of Décarie does not present as much of a delay as the rest of the route, and while the city and STM say 25 minutes can be saved along the route, Moroz says the delay drops drastically after buses cross Décarie “where the real problem is… After speaking to every merchant on the block I'm alarmed that they haven't heard from the STM.”
Moreover, replying to a suggestion by the mayor that he was speaking from both sides of his mouth on the issue, having initially voted for it, Moroz shot back: “I originally voted for it, who's against bus lanes? But when 100% of the people are opposed to it, how can you not listen?” adding, “It’s a weak strategy to blame the opposition, especially when you haven’t visited them yet and they haven’t received any proof that it won’t affect them.”
Katahwa said while moving forward with the bus lane, the borough will watch for any impacts on businesses, but Vininsky wasn’t impressed. “Nobody has come to see how this will impact us… The STM was supposed to visit us and advise us. We have been a tenant on Queen Mary for over 60 years, we have never encountered anything like this. and you say you want to save a few minutes? When all the stores start to close down on Queen Mary, and everything is empty, what are you going to say? ‘Oh, we wanted to save two minutes in the bus lane.’ It's absolutely ludicrous.”
