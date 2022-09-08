Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, has died peacefully at the age of 96.
"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," says Royal.uk, referring to now King Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
The Union Jack at Buckingham Palace is now at half-mast. Earlier today, the Royal Family website reported that there were concerns about her health and that she was under medical supervision and at her home at Balmoral, Scotland.
Members of her family gathered to be with her before she passed away.
"We offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," says a tweet from Canada's Governor General Mary Simon. "Canadians across the country will mourn the loss of The Queen. Let us take a moment to honour Her Majesty’s memory in each of our own ways."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, "It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.
"As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time."
This is a developing story.
