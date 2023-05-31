A proposed Quebec law involving a municipality or other government entity’s ability to expropriate land is a “big step backwards” for the province’s property owners, says the Montreal Economic Institute independent think tank.
“Quebec is prioritizing the interests of municipalities at the expense of the rights of citizens,” says Daniel Dufort, President and CEO of the MEI. “Each dollar that cities and other governmental agencies save will be taken from those they arbitrarily target.”
Bill 22, not to be confused with the 1974 language law, is proposed to replace the Expropriation Act adopted in 1973.
At the time of the original 1973 expropriation law, “the expropriation of 12,000 Quebecers in Sainte-Scholastique for the construction of Mirabel Airport was still fresh in people’s minds, and had been mentioned a number of times during debate.”
The MEI says that with the new bill, “Quebec is trying to reduce the cost of expropriation, limiting the required compensation to the market value of the land in its current state, rather than its value to the owner which takes the property’s potential into account.
“This will hurt the business environment in Quebec by no longer taking into account projects in development or to be developed in the calculation of the value of plots of land targeted for expropriation. The high price tag associated with expropriation is a feature, not a bug, since it serves to protect the interests of citizens.”
Gabriel Giguère, public policy analyst at the MEI, said that “given that the expropriated party has no say in the process, it’s normal for the government body that’s doing the dispossessing to have to pay a hefty sum in compensation.
“The fact that expropriating someone is long and expensive is not a flaw, but rather a safeguard against abuse of this exceptional procedure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.