Quebec's new Official Opposition

“This divide and conquer approach is beginning to annoy us,” says Montreal funny man Franco Taddeo.
“As comics it’s our role is to afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted” he told The Suburban, “and it's the feeling that we belong, many of us have made the decision to stay here because we were able to work here and live here, but somehow that doesn't seem to be enough.”
“You have the National Assembly that passed, with unanimous consent, condemning Bonjour-Hi, a simple private greeting between people, but on the ground we're functionally bilingual and multicultural and it works. In the National Assembly there are people who feel it's a threat, so our job is to make fun of them…”
Indeed, Taddeo and his fellow comics, including David Pryde, Bruno Ly and Carly Baker and “special guests,” are putting on a chuckle-fest next week – Suck my CAQ! – that will tickle your funny bone as advanced voting gets underway. “We are the official opposition,” says the Ahuntsic resident, adding there are so many comics that work in both English and French in Montreal. “We crossed the divide and now it doesn't exist for us. We help each other understand and transform our material into the vernacular.”
“We thought how can we truly manifest it, that on the ground people get along, and do a fully bilingual show? We're bilingual and multicultural: all immigrants or children of immigrants and none of us really feel reflected by those currently in power,” he says. Moreover, “with the opposition divided into several parties it means politically, many Montrealers don't really have a home.”
Well maybe you will, Friday September 23, when he and his gang gather at Le Classique hall in Saint-Léonard where he will serve as emcee to help “keep the ship afloat, unlike what the CAQ is doing to Montreal.”
He said it's fascinating to work with a multicultural group of comedians including recent immigrants who are stunned by the things they see for the first time, “that we take for granted. Imagine someone comes here and they see one language must be smaller than the other, or they must learn French within a certain amount of time.” He likens it to a child wondering what a strip joint is. “They just don’t know….”
And before any partisan types start twirling their moustaches in glee, he's warning that while Legault is the big prize, all parties are in the crosshairs: from Québec solidaire “Who want a fairer, cleaner world, as long as it's en Français,” and the PQ whose leader studied at McGill and Oxford, to the Conservatives “who are all for our freedoms,” (except to wear a kippah at work), and Liberals “taking our money and support while looking for other dance partners.”
Head to the east end and see for yourself, check it out at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/snob-media-presents-suck-my-caq-a-comedy-show--tickets-399621036277?aff=efbneb
