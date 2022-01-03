Quebec's latest curfew is 'ineffective and harmful: academics' letter

Thirteen academics, including sociologists, legal experts and others, have penned an open letter opposing Quebec's latest 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ease pressure on the province's health network.
They write that the curfew is "ineffective and harmful." The letter was signed by, amongst others, Jean-Sébastien Fallu, Ph.D., Associate professor, School of psychoeducation, Université de Montréal, and researcher at the Centre de recherche en santé publique; Vincent Duclos, Professor in the Social and Public Communications Department at UQAM; Philippe Néméh-Nombré, Vice-President of the Ligue des droits et libertés, and PhD Candidate in the Sociology Department of the Université de Montréal; Alexandra Pierre, President of the Ligue des droits et libertés; and Jade Bourdages, Associate Professor at UQAM's School of Social Work.
The academics say that data from previous curfews in 2020 and last year show both did not significantly slow the spread of the virus. The latest Omicron variant is considered to be much more transmissible than previous variants.
The letter, which calls for a "united approach" to the ongoing pandemic, says the fifth wave involving Omicron "did not strike without warning.
"Already, the context in the United Kingdom gave some clues to sketch the epidemiological situation here, with a precious delay that the government, once again, has not been able to use wisely," the letter says. "It seems that after 21 months of a health crisis, the Legault government is still caught in its inability to plan, foresee, prevent and mitigate. On Dec. 15, at 3,411 daily cases, Legault still kept his promise of a Christmas for 20 guests. Then, the meteoric rise in cases prompted the Legault government to put in place certain restrictions, while raising the spectre of a return of the curfew.
"We are there now."
The letter adds that as the last curfew was "quite difficult, even traumatic for many, we took up the pen to denounce this measure once again.
"Despite what the Legault government, [Public Health director] Horacio Arruda and their collaborating experts will say in the media, we have several reasons to doubt that the curfew is an appropriate tool to manage a pandemic, even if the sledgehammer effect to which it is associated with giving the government an undeniable impression of 'taking action.'"
The letter also says that "as demonstrated by the Connect study carried out by the National Institute of Public Health of Quebec (INSPQ), home contacts remained very stable between spring 2020 and spring 2021, except during summer 2020.
"In addition, the peak of the second wave was reached long before the curfew could take effect, the reproduction rate falling below the value of 1 as of Dec. 29, 2020. What is more, the epidemiological curves followed the same pattern in the other Canadian provinces, which did not impose a curfew. In short, in the INSPQ data, no effect of the curfew was visible."
The academics write that "also according to data from the Connect study, most variations in social contact occur instead at work and school.
"Unsurprisingly, as of Dec. 15, 2021, nearly 93 percent of outbreaks in the first half of Wave 5 were in elementary schools, workplaces, daycares, high schools and colleges. Since the Legault government has done almost nothing to solve the problem of ventilation and air quality in general in these environments, it is therefore not surprising that in the fall of 2021 they turned into real hotbeds of the airborne virus."
The academics added that "in the face of this foreseeable catastrophe, we agree that the high levels of contamination call for greater precautions. However, the state should not determine our ability to visit relatives.
"Harm reduction and education around the risks associated with indoor contact, accompanied by available tools (N95 masks, rapid tests, air purifiers) and promoting empowerment, this should take precedence over control, repression and drastic measures, with the potential to produce effects contrary to those expected or collateral damage for certain segments of the population.
"Will the government continue to place Quebec in a separate box from the rest of Canada every winter, by prohibiting the free movement of people at night and at night? After almost two years of this health crisis, other pressing public health issues have worsened. We can think of the mental health of the population — particularly young people - who are suffering from notorious pandemic fatigue; the increase in domestic violence and isolation; the difficult conditions experienced by aging people, people with disabilities, homeless people, sex workers, without status, drug users or caregivers; violence and interpersonal tensions experienced by queer people, adolescents and children in general."
The group wrote that in a collective effort by Quebecers to flatten the curve of the current wave, "since the government does not seem to want to act on the built frameworks and infrastructures, it will once again be essential to be able to take advantage of the outdoors, to take steps, to be able to see people outdoors, in small groups and in a safe manner.
"Omicron does not appear to spread more outdoors than the other strains. Recall that the external transmission of COVID-19 would only account for 0.1% of total contaminations, according to an Irish study. Removing Quebecers from the possibility of enjoying the outdoors at night, after work or school, is therefore a very bad idea from a harm reduction perspective and may even encourage increased and clandestine risk-taking."
The letter sums up by saying that to gain the participation of Quebecers against the latest wave, "it is essential to put in place effective, non-deleterious measures, based on science and allowing a minimum of stability in social activities.
"We will see more pandemics in our lifetime. It is high time to put in place a sustainable, flexible and efficient public health infrastructure, which the Legault government insists on not doing, preferring to blame all this chaos on 'private gatherings' and to manage it in a short-sighted way. At worst, the curfew is a 'punishment' imposed on individuals to mask the government's systemic neglect and inaction in pandemic management. But in either case, it could prove to be more harmful than beneficial.
"We will not pay the price for this political manipulation a second time."
