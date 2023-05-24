Quebec's largest population growth in 50 years due to immigration: report

Quebec's population as of Jan. 1, 2023 represented the largest annual increase in 50 years and was due to immigration to the province, says the Institut de la statistique du Québec.
The population increased by 146,000 in 2022, besting the previous record of 95,300 in 2019.
"After the significant slowdown in population growth caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the rebound was essentially driven by a marked increase in permanent and temporary immigration," the organization says. "At the same time, births were down in 2022, while deaths were up notably. As a result, the natural increase (the excess of births over deaths) fell to a particularly low level. These findings are drawn from the 2023 edition of the Bilan démographique du Québec published today by the Institut de la statistique du Québec.
The statistics were published by the Bilan démographique du Québec.
Earlier this month, Premier François Legault rejected a proposal by a lobby group called the Century Initiative to increase Canada's population from 38 million as of 2021 to 100 million by 2100. The entire National Assembly passed a motion rejecting the proposal.
"It is in Quebec that we decide the number of immigrants in Quebec, and to be very clear, there is no question of following the approach [of the Century Initiative] regarding the growth of immigration," Legault said.
The Premier told reporters that the lobby group's proposal threatens French in Quebec and the province's demographic position in Canada.
The latest population statistics say that, notwithstanding Quebec's increased numbers thanks to immigration, it still represented the lowest growth amongst all 10 provinces.
"Québec’s growth rate was 1.7 percent, compared to three percent for the rest of Canada. Consequently, Quebec’s demographic weight in Canada as a whole decreased again slightly to 22.2 percent on January 1, 2023."
More specifically, in terms of Quebec's population growth last year, there was an increase of 68,700 new permanent immigrants, and an increase of 86,700 non-permanent immigrants (temporary workers, foreign students and asylum seekers), "a record high that brought their total number to about 346,000 on January 1, 2023.
"Their strong pre-pandemic growth slowed in 2020 and 2021, but non-permanent residents again became the main source of migration growth in 2022, as they were in 2019. According to the January 1, 2023 estimate, Quebec is the place of residence of 57 percent of Canada’s asylum seekers, 16 percent of its temporary workers, and 12 percent of its foreign students.
The report also found that births in Quebec were the lowest in 15 years.
"A total of 80,700 births were recorded in Quebec in 2022, representing a five percent decrease from 2021 (84,900) and the lowest number since 2005 (76,341). The lower number of births in 2022 is part of a general downward trend that began in 2013. There was a rebound in 2021, but it did not continue and may have partially been the isolated effect of 2020 births being pushed into 2021 because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The total fertility rate dropped to 1.49 children per woman in 2022, falling below the threshold of 1.5 children per woman for the first time since 2002. The average age at childbearing continued to rise, at 31.1."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.