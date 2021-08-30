Quebec's HRC says state must show cause for mandatory vax

"To force people to get vaccinated, the government must produce reasons, justifications." the Quebec Human Rights Commission declared on Friday.
"Given the information we now have in hand, we cannot authorize the government’s decision to make vaccination mandatory for health-care workers." Philippe-André Tessier, president of the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse, told a committee of the legislature.
According to Tessier, mandatory vaccination affects people’s rights as protected by the Charters of Rights and Freedoms. While current studies show that vaccination remains the most efficient way to protect against COVID-19 and increase the safety of citizens, Tessier says that the study of these two fundamental rights needs to be taken into account prior to the application of a passport.
"Though it is possible to impose mandatory vaccination on employees of the state, an infringement of individual rights is an entirely different issue that must be justified by the government," Tessier said.
Unions representing health-care workers and education sector workers are also cautioning against the imposition of mandatory vaccination, however Premier Legault has categorically refused a debate on multiple occasions and maintains that the Emergency Act is sufficient for the government to impose vaccinations and passports.
Representatives of Quebec’s post secondary institutions argued that masking regulations are sufficient to protect teachers and students against COVID in their schools.
"We want to remind the government of the numerous grey zones that exist and that it must be clarified given current labour shortages,” Éric Gingras, president of the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) representing 125,000 education-sector workers, said.
While the Quebec government released the results of a poll that states 96% of Quebec elementary and high school teachers are double vaxxed - Sylvain Mallette, president of the Fédération autonome de l’enseignment (FAE), representing 50,000 teachers, questions the validity of the poll. Malette referred to the poll as a "marketing campaign" to induce a false sense of security as teachers do not make up the whole of the staff in educational institutions. "I do not have an opinion on mandatory vaccinations, because the government has yet to demonstrate that it is necessary," he said.
Meanwhile, Legault constantly refers to those who want a discussion on passport or vaccination imposition as "conspiracy theorists," saying that he will not give them a platform. He also encourages the notion that private sector employers may request proof of vaccination from their employees.
When questioned about his decision-making process, he repeats "I think that the majority of Quebecers agree."
“François Legault must cease refusing such debates because he dislikes hearing opinions other than his own.” Liberal health critic Marie Montpetit said in a statement.
“The pandemic should not constitute a blank cheque for the CAQ government. While we are in favour of swiftly implementing a vaccine passport to avoid further worsening the situation, we can also debate the modalities without hindering its implementation."
"The limitation of rights is provided as a possibility in the constitution, the question is whether or not it is proportional with the objective," Montreal lawyer Natalia Manole - who is representing two teachers - said to The Suburban. "The objective of the passport is to stop the spread of the virus. The government has not yet proven that this limitation is proportionate to the objective."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.