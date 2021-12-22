Quebec’s Environment ministry has released the inventory of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for 2019 and their evolution since 1990.
There was an increase of 1.28 million tonnes of CO2 (Mt CO2 eq), up 1.5% in GHG emissions compared to 2018, with emissions from Quebec amounting to 84.3 metric tons, a decrease of 2.7% compared to 1990. In 2019, Quebec had the lowest per capita emission rate among provinces and territories at 9.9 Mt eq. CO2 per capita, representing 11.5% of Canadian emissions in 2019, increasing by 21.4% since 1990.
The Quebec target set under the former Liberal government was a reduction by 20% below 1990’s level for 2020. Quebec City’s 2030 Plan for a Green Economy came into force in April with an initial five-year-plan and $6.7 billion, more than double the amounts allocated to the 2013-2020 action plan. The government set a target of reducing GHG emissions by 37.5% compared to 1990 levels by 2030, while committing to a trajectory that will lead Quebec towards carbon neutrality in 2050.
“These data prove that the actions taken in the past to reduce GHG emissions in Quebec have been clearly insufficient and that several choices have not been judicious” said Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette, noting “among other things, the opening of the McInnis cement plant, the highest emitting company in Quebec,” contributes 1.03 Mt eq. CO2 to the 2019 balance sheet. Charette says “far from putting our heads in the sand, our government understands the scale of the climate challenge and is firmly committed to meeting it” pointing to efforts to electrify transport, industries and buildings.
Since 1990, the 2.7% decrease is mainly attributable to lower emissions from industrial and residential, commercial and institutional heating sectors, as well as from the waste sector. In 2019, transportation generated 43.3% of Quebec emissions, or 36.5 metric tons. From 1990 to 2019, emissions from transport increased by 34.6%. Industry was in second place with 24.8 metric tons (29.4%), having decreased by 22.7% over 1990-2019. Residential, commercial and institutional sectors ranked third, with 8.4 Mt eq. CO2 or 10% of all Quebec emissions.
In a release, Transport Minister François Bonnardel said the challenges related to GHG emissions from the transportation sector are shared by most companies around the world, and Quebec is no exception. That’s why the electrification of transport is the main focus. “We have chosen to support sustainable mobility in all its forms like no other government, by funding, for example, a record number of public transit projects in various regions of Quebec."
The inventory is published annually from data collected from companies and institutions, Statistics Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada and Quebec government departments and agencies. The availability, processing and preparation of data result in a two-year lag between publication and the year covered by the inventory.
Read more:
www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/ges
https://www.quebec.ca/en/government/policies-orientations/plan-green-economy
