The election campaign for Quebec's Oct. 3 election began Sunday morning with the dissolution of the legislature by Quebec's Lieutenant-Governor.
The campaign kicks off with Premier François Legault's CAQ in a strong position, with polls indicating the possibility for now of a stronger majority for the party than in 2018. The QC125 website projects, as of Aug. 28, the party to win between 82 and 106 seats.
The Quebec Conservative Party is also making waves with recent poll results. While much of its support is in the Quebec City area, it is making an attempt to attract votes from the province's anglophone community who are dissatisfied with their usual choice, the Quebec Liberals. QC125 projects up to four seats for the party, and 13 percent of the vote.
The Quebec Liberals angered many in their usual stronghold ridings in the west end and West Island with their proposal several months ago to, under the language law Bill 96, require students in English CEGEPs to take several additional courses in French in order to graduate. The party says it erred and now promises to repeal most of Bill 96. QC125 has the party at 17 percent of the vote and between 10 and 24 seats for Oct. 3.
For Québec Solidaire, the QC125 website says as of Aug. 28, it is at 15 percent of the vote and expected to win between five and 14 seats. The PQ is at nine percent of the vote, and is expected to win between one and six seats.
There are also two new parties that strongly oppose Bill 96, the Canadian Party of Quebec led by Colin Standish and Bloc Montréal led by Balarama Holness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.