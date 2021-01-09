Quebec's curfew rules now in effect

The 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Jan. 9-Feb. 8 curfew rules that came into effect in Quebec Saturday to stop the spread of COVID-19 were finalized that day.
"This won't change much in the lives of those following the rules," Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said Thursday. "But for the minority who violate the rules by going to gatherings, this will be a more difficult ballgame. Police officers are used to using their judgment, and will do so with new powers." The fines are between $1,000 and $6,000.
The Minister said police will use common sense and there are exceptions.
"A good reason will be necessary to be out," she said, adding that a curfew "must not stop women from leaving unhealthy (abusive) environments."
Guibeault recommended that workers who are out have proof of legitimacy, such as a document from an employer.
"If you visit a pharmacy, keep your receipt," she added.
The curfew exceptions include:
• Walking a dog within a one-kilometre radius of one's home.
• People who must be on the job.
• People who have to buy necessary medication after seeing a doctor.
• Those going to and coming from a hospital, clinic or a dentist.
• Visiting a sick or injured parent.
• Students who have to attend in-person classes.
• People returning at night from a work-related flight.
• A parent bringing a sick child to hospital or teenager to essential work.
