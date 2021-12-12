Quebecers will only have to pay $24 to renew driver's licenses in 2022

The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec is reminding Quebecers who drive passenger vehicles and motorcycles that they will only, in most circumstances, have to pay $24 by their birthday in 2022 to renew their driver's licenses.
"We remind you that in 2022, you will benefit from an insurance contribution payment holiday (including insurance taxes) when you renew your driver's license," says an SAAQ posting on Facebook. "For your license to be valid, you must pay the sum of $24 and, if applicable, the insurance contribution for demerit points."
There will also be a cost reduction in 2023. The normal renewal cost is $87.28.
Drivers will still have to also pay the normal cost of registration each year.
