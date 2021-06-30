Quebecers ready to make feel-good purchases: Interac

An Interac behavioural science experiment indicates that Quebecers, and Canadians in general, are prone to want to make feel-good purchases to counter the emotional effects of the pandemic.
In general, Interac "examined the spending of debit users through simulated shopping experiences and diary exercises, which revealed that feel-good purchases are likely to bring about intense feelings of excitement (85 per cent) and pride (83 per cent) when linked to our passions. The price of the purchase does not cloud this effect, with small purchases related to the activities we care about prompting powerful emotional reactions."
A company statement added that "the phenomenon is especially prevalent among younger generations — in Quebec, half of Gen Z adults (50 per cent) and over four in 10 Millennials (46 per cent) are more likely to make feel-good purchases today than pre-pandemic, outpacing older generations including Baby Boomers (42 per cent) and the Silent Generation (18 per cent).
"The good news is these feel-good purchases don’t have to cost a lot to drive impact. When linked to our passions – something so many have leaned into during the pandemic – feel-good purchases are likely to bring Quebecers intense feelings of excitement (77 per cent) and pride (73 per cent) no matter the price, proving the smallest things in life can do a lot to prompt powerful emotional reactions."
Other findings:
• "Spending more than $50 of our own money on a feel-good purchase for ourselves makes those in Quebec nearly three times as likely to be nervous as when they spend a lower amount (73 per cent vs. 27 per cent)."
• "Seven in 10 Quebecers (70 per cent) are excited to start purchasing an expanded range of feel-good experiences post-pandemic, including travel, concerts, and sporting events."
• "Canadians speculate they are more likely to make a feel-good purchase when happy (63 per cent,) as compared with when they are sad (20 per cent) or stressed (21 per cent). However, when tested in the experiment, participants reported the opposite – they actually make these purchases across all emotions, not just when happy."
• "While all feel-good purchases tested in the experiment elicited happiness and satisfaction, other emotions were more pronounced according to the individual item. For example, we associate buying a candle with feeling calm, a lipstick with confidence and a TV with excitement and pride."
"Through this experiment, we are studying how human behaviour underpins key spending trends," stated William Keliehor, Chief Commercial Officer at Interac. "The findings reveal the deeper emotions at play as Canadians adapt their spending habits to manage the stresses of the pandemic. As the country's national debit network, gaining a better understanding of how Canadians are supporting our recovering economy can guide us in helping them get more out of their money and their life."
