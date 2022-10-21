Quebecers are preparing to participate in the 33rd annual Nuit des sans-abri this Friday night. The event, sponsored by the Réseau Solidarité Itinérance, is designed to bring awareness to homelessness across the province and has been doing so since 1989. As stated in their press release “All citizens are invited to join this solidarity gathering that aims to give a voice to people experiencing homelessness, to demystify their reality, to deconstruct prejudices in a festive and benevolent atmosphere.” The event sees participants spend the evening on the streets to build a sense of understanding of the conditions the homeless population face.
The event will be active in most major areas across Montreal and Sherbrooke, Chateauguay, and Longueuil in the surrounding area.
The official spokesperson for this year’s event is Annie Archambault, a viral TikTok star who uses her platformer to highlight the issues the homeless population is faced with.
There will be community events such as music and soup kitchens depending on the region. Participants are encouraged to visit the Réseau Solidarité Itinérance’s website for more information.
