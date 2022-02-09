Quebecers may need more than three vaccine doses: Boileau

Quebecers may need more than three vaccine doses to fight the ongoing COVID pandemic, interim Public Health director Luc Boileau told a press conference Wednesday.
Boileau also said "indirect" data indicates that two million Quebecers, a quarter of the province's population, have been infected with COVID since this past December, even as the vast majority of Quebecers have at least two vaccine doses and millions have three. The Omicron variant has been transmitted rapidly throughout the world beginning late last year.
Boileau also said nearly half of the Quebec population has been infected since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
The director said he is pleased some four million Quebecers have received a booster dose in the last few months, saying it will provide more protection, although some reports say the protection wanes after 10 weeks.
Asked if Quebec would follow Alberta and Saskatchewan in halting the requirement of vaccine passports, Boileau said the province will assess the situation once most COVID restrictions have been lifted in mid-March.
He also recommended the continued requirement of masks, including in schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.