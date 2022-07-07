Quebec is currently in a seventh wave of COVID, but the situation is under control, Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Luc Boileau told a press conference Thursday morning.
They emphasized that there will not be new restrictions at this point, such as a return to mandatory masking. On Wednesday, the province reported 1,839 new COVID cases and 1,497 current hospitalizations, although 34 percent of that total was for COVID as the primary diagnosis. Also, 7,000 healthcare workers are absent for COVID-related reasons.
Boileau said the latest variant is weaker than previous ones, although more contagious, and that "the evolution should curve down during the month of July, but there are uncertainties about that and we will follow the situation very carefully....If there's a variant that shows that it's a deadly one that we calculate that there's a risk of increasing the risk for the system and the people, their mortality, morbidity, then we will certainly bring back some new [measures]. But this is not what we're what we are facing right now."
Dubé said that vigilance is important as well, including protecting the most vulnerable. He also said Quebecers have to live with COVID.
"We have the vaccination and it should be our best tool, and if you're under 60, there are certain things you should think about, and if you're over 60, let's be clear, don't wait too long. We will have a [guide] that will be presented on our website."
Boileau also advised Quebecers who are immunocompromised or over 60 to continue wearing masks in public places and enclosed spaces.
He also recommended getting a second booster dose if the previous booster had been administered five or six months before, as the effectiveness of the previous dose is declining.
"It's obvious that it's better to be vaccinated than not, but our main focus is on the people who are at risk of developing a very complicated disease."
Boileau also advised those with COVID to isolate themselves.
“The virus is spreading, because when someone has COVID, they don't isolate themselves. People think that after a few days they feel better and they can go out. The illness always lasts 10 days."
Following a five-day isolation, those with COVID must wear a mask, and not go to shows or restaurants for the next five days.
“The best way to fight the virus is to isolate yourself and get vaccinated,” Dubé said.
