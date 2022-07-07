Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 26°C. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 17°C. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.