Quebecers who have received a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can begin advancing their second dose appointments on the Clic Santé website as of Monday June 7, beginning with those in the 80+ age group, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced at a press conference Thursday.
The wait time between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccination doses has been shortened from 16 to eight weeks. The AstraZeneca dose interval had already been shortened to eight weeks.
"It is important that the offer to advance the second dose of vaccine be made according to the prioritization schedule established by age group, as older people are at greater risk of developing complications from COVID-19," said a Health ministry press release.
According to a chart released by the government, the 75+ age group can make appointments beginning June 8, 70+ starting June 9, 65+ starting June 10, 60+ starting June 11, 55+ starting June 14, 50+ starting June 15, 45+ starting June 16, 40+ starting June 17, 35+ starting June 18, 30+ starting June 21, 25+ starting June 22 and 18+ starting June 23.
Dubé also happily announced that 75 percent of Quebec adults have been vaccinated at least once, three weeks ahead of the expected time.
"To end our lockdown correctly by the beginning of September, we have to be adequately vaccinated," Dubé told the press conference. "The success of our first vaccination campaign has been good, but the true success will come with the second dose."
